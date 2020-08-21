V by Very

Tiered Gingham Dress In Monochrome

£39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Littlewoods

Product description Item number PH6VF1K V by Very Maxi Dress Size & Fit True to size - order your usual size Flowy fit with adjustable straps Model is 5'9" and a standard UK size 8 Details Tiered Gingham Dress from V by Very Monochrome Low back with tie detail Tiered design - cinched at the waist, with a dropped hem Light and breezy Material Material Content: Cotton