Sundry

Tiered Dress With Ladder Lace

$198.00 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sundry

SKU: SP20-12-G35 Peasant midi dress cut in slub spandex. Featuring ladder lace, an empire waist and tiered panels. 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex. Wash Cold. Made in USA. Amanda is 5'9" and wearing a size 1. 0 = XS, 1 = S, 2 = M, 3 = L, 4 = XL 47" HPS 16.25" Across Chest (1" below armhole) (measurements based on a size 1) * This item is a final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.