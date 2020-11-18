Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Scoop
Tiered Dress
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Tiered Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Faux Leather Mini Dress
$49.90
$25.99
from
Zara
BUY
Old Navy
Floral-print Button-front Maxi Swing Dress
$44.99
$26.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Onalaja
Ellia Embellished Cutout Mini Dress
£1155.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Andrea Iyamah
Takwa Evening Dress
£369.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Scoop
Scoop
Macrame Tote Bag
$20.00
$9.50
from
Walmart
BUY
Scoop
Leopard Print Coat
$120.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Scoop
Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
$54.95
$14.50
from
Walmart
BUY
Scoop
Printed Maxi Shirt Dress
$59.00
$39.99
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Dresses
Zara
Faux Leather Mini Dress
$49.90
$25.99
from
Zara
BUY
Old Navy
Floral-print Button-front Maxi Swing Dress
$44.99
$26.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Onalaja
Ellia Embellished Cutout Mini Dress
£1155.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Andrea Iyamah
Takwa Evening Dress
£369.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted