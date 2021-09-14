Forever That Girl

Tiered Colorblocked Maxi Dress

Style No. 4130344600107; Color Code: 049 Inspired by the abstract, geometric work of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, Yves St. Laurent introduced sartorial colorblocking with his iconic Mondrian Collection. Today, the trend extends beyond neutrals and primary colors to an infinite array of bold combinations - like the hues seen on this elegant maxi dress. Cotton Puffed sleeves Tiered maxi silhouette Button front Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 56" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 52" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 59" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"