Sntieecr Tie Dye DIY kit including rubber bands, plastic gloves, sealed bags, disposable aprons and protective plastic sheet, explore your creativity with your friends and family, and see what unique designs you come up with just with this kit Features: Tie dye is the perfect arts & craft activity to spark creativity, develop design skills and satisfy the need to have fun! It's DIY fashion design for kids made simple, keeping them engaged and off screens Tie dyeing is like a crazy cool combo of an art project and a science experiment. Not only does it give kids a creative outlet - it also teaches them about colors and gives them a chance to practice their fine motor skills Specifications: Protective Plastic Table cloth: 70.8 x 70.8 inch/ 180 x 180 cm Disposable Apron: 41.7 x 23.6 inch/ 106 x 60 cm Plastic Sealed Bag: 15.7 x 11 inch/ 40 x 28 cm Package Includes: 20 x Plastic Gloves (10 Pairs) 100 x Rubber Bands 5 x Plastic Sealed Bags 5 x Disposable Aprons 1 x Plastic Tablecloth