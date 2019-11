Lionstill

Tie Waist Sweater Dress

$21.38 $17.32

This dress is perfect! It fits like a glove and the tie at the waist pays you decide/adjust the fit. The tie is good for showing off your shape and covers any stomach you don’t want peeking out of a tighter dress. It’s snug but in a perfect way. Nice thick material and can be dressed up or down.