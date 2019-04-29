Monki

Tie-waist Shirt Dress

£35.00

A belted shirt dress that's just below the knees featuring short sleeves, a breast pocket and pockets hidden in the side seams. It has a pleated waistline for added volume and a slightly wrinkly fabric for a laid back style <3 Go get it gurl! In a size S the chest width is 103 cm and the length is 96 cm. The model is 177 cm and is wearing a size S. Better Cotton Initiative Thanks for supporting responsibly grown cotton, together with Monki. Read more about our partnership here.