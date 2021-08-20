Simply Be

Tie Waist Scuba Wide Leg Trousers

£30.00

The perfect trouser to take you from day to night this season. Feel amazing in these high waisted scuba wide leg trousers available in black and leopard print. In a super stretchy and comfortable fabric and featuring a flattering tie waist detail and side pockets, these trousers are perfect for any occasion. Pair with a t shirt, trainers and a leather jacket for an effortless daytime look or switch to a bodysuit and heels for a fabulous evening look. Inside Leg Length 29in/74cm. Machine Washable. 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane. Product Code: FB878NT