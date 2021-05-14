Christopher John Rogers x Target

Tie Strap High-low Babydoll Dress

$55.00

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'7" Sleeveless midi dress with A-line silhouette lends classic, chic style Polished poplin construction in bright green for a crisp feel and lively look High-low hemline with tiered ruffle adds extra shaping and movement Self-tie shoulders with long straps for a dramatic finish Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Midi Fit: Relaxed Fit Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pullover Neckline: Square Total Garment Length: 48 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Wide Straps Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899156 UPC: 191904262042 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-1775 Origin: Imported Description Bringing romantic edge to your wardrobe, the Tie Strap High-Low Babydoll Dress from Christopher John Rogers for Target makes for an undeniably chic look. Polished poplin makes up the crisp and lightweight feel of this midi dress, with its bright green color making it the perfect piece to hop into the spring and summer seasons. An A-line cut with a high-low silhouette brings flowy movement with every step, and a tiered ruffle at the end of the hemline puts an extra touch of flounce on the look. Finishing off the piece is a self-tie strap on each shoulder in a long, flowing length that falls to the end of the dress. Inspired by his Southern roots, 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Christopher John Rogers’ imaginative, one-of-a-kind designs are geared toward individuals with a strong sense of self. CJR’s pieces embrace bold colors and elaborate details that bring unabashed self-expression to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.