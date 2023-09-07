Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Brie Leon
Tie Knot Mini Bag
$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
More from Brie Leon
Brie Leon
Everyday Bucket Bag
BUY
$259.00
Brie Leon
Brie Leon
Mini Isabel Bag
BUY
$189.00
The Iconic
Brie Leon
The Sol Straw Hat
BUY
$139.00
The Iconic
Brie Leon
The Camille Bag
BUY
$189.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted