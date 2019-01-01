Xhilaration

Tie Front Textured Bandeau Bikini Top

$14.99 $10.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Bring the effortless style to the beach with this Tie-Front Textured Bandeau Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. Crafted from a nylon-blend fabric with a hint of spandex to offer you a comfortable fit, this bandeau bikini top comes with a back hook-and-loop closure to give you the perfect fit, while the removable cups let you customize your look. The strapless bikini top features a textured material and front ties for a striking look, and the plunging neckline shows off you gorgeous figure without sacrificing on style. Pair this tie-front bikini top with a textured bikini bottom for a stylish, coordinating look.