Eloquii

Tie Front Puff Sleeve Top

£42.24

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Pullover. Lightweight stretch woven fabric. Functional tie detail. Model is 5'8", size 14. 68% Cotton / 29% Nylon / 3% Spandex. Care: Machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle with like colours. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low. Cool iron as needed.