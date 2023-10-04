Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Tie Front Plunge Maxi Dress With Floral Print In Purple
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Godiva Plus
Long Sleeve Sequin Evening Maxi Dress - Emerald
BUY
£120.00
Godiva
Phase Eight
Amily Pink Sequin Maxi Dress
BUY
£219.00
Phase Eight
River Island
Navy Sequin Maxi Dress
BUY
£95.00
River Island
Club L London
Captivating Black Strappy Asymmetric Cut-out Maxi Dress
BUY
£65.00
Club L London
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Exclusive Satin Wrap Mini Dress With Tie Waist
BUY
£60.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
All Over Disc Sequin Mini Dress In Blue
BUY
£101.50
£135.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
High Apex Midi Slip Dress In Hammered Satin
BUY
£19.50
£26.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Floral Fringe Sequin Wrap Mini Dress In Charcoal
BUY
£205.00
ASOS
More from Dresses
Dress The Population
One Shoulder Bow Midi Sheath Dress
BUY
$61.95
$198.00
Amazon
Jenni Kayne
Margot Dress
BUY
$355.00
Jenni Kayne
Reformation
Rosette Denim Midi Dress
BUY
$218.00
Reformation
Tibi
The Slip Dress
BUY
$106.25
$425.00
Tibi
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted