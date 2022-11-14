Daily Practice by Anthropologie

Tie-front Pants

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 78992898; Color Code: 003 Viscose, cotton, polyester, elastane Tie styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 12" rise 29.25" inseam 14" leg opening Petite: 11.5" rise 27.25" inseam 14" leg opening Plus: 12.5" rise 28.25" inseam 15.5" leg opening Model Notes Daily Practice by Anthropologie For weekends and workouts, lounging and living, Daily Practice by Anthropologie ensures that ease is always on the agenda. From activewear and fitness essentials to versatile apparel and loungewear, this exclusive collection is designed to do it all - or nothing at all - however your day plays out.