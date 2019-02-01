Take on any day at the beach or pool feeling confident and sophisticated by wearing this Tie-Front Halter Bralette Bikini Top from Kona Sol™. This dark purple halter swim top features an allover tropical print of beautiful flowers in muted colors, along with a tie accent at the bottom of the bust for a pop of texture and style. With a bralette design and behind-the-neck tie for a sure and comfortable fit, this tropical halter swim top helps you create a fashionable look for any waterside adventure you embark on.