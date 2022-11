Reclaimed Vintage

Tie Front Cardi With Faux Fur Trims

£29.99 £23.99

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Size & Fit Model wears: UK 8/ EU 36/ US 4 Model's height: 176cm/5'9.5" Look After Me Machine wash according to instructions on care label About Me Ribbed knit Collar: 100% Polyester, Cuff: 100% Polyester, Main: 42% Acrylic, 29% Polyamide, 29% Polyester.