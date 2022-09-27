Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Tie-front Blazer
$52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Need a few alternatives?
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Tie-front Blazer
BUY
$52.00
Target
4th & Reckless
Hutton Check Faux Stitch Leather Blazer
BUY
$145.00
The Iconic
4th & Reckless
Croatia Tailored Check Blazer Grey & Brown
BUY
£55.00
4th & Reckless
4th & Reckless
Mirelle Classic Tailored Blazer Forest Green
BUY
£55.00
4th & Reckless
More from Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Knit Mini Skirt
BUY
$25.00
Target
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Long Sleeve Drawstring Blouse
BUY
$30.00
Target
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Long Sleeve Utility Denim A-line Dress
BUY
$45.00
Target
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Crewneck Slouchy Pullover Sweater
BUY
$32.00
Target
More from Outerwear
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Sweet Straight
BUY
$99.00
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand
High Rise Wide Leg
BUY
$39.99
$129.00
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand
High Rise Corduroy Stevie Flare
BUY
$109.00
Lucky Brand
Lulus
Choose Your Vibe Pink Plaid Shacket
BUY
$54.00
Lulus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted