Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Topshop

Tie Front Bikini Bandeau Top

$26.00
At Topshop
Hit the pool or beach in a truly vibrant fashion with our tie front bandeau bikini top in green. Co-ord available. 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
4 Looks To Help You Master Neon This Spring
by Eliza Huber