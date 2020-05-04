SEI

Tie-dye Tumble-dye, Noen Kit With Idea Book, 3-pack

Water Based Non-Toxic Washable Ready To Use Easy Clean Up SEI's Tumble-Dye is an easy and permanent tie-dye for use on fabrics, ribbon, lace, trims, silks, dried flowers, baskets, wood, paper and more. Tumble-Dye is a pre-mixed tie-dye and eliminates the need of rubber gloves, salts and tubs of hot water. Create your tie-dye design by spraying, dipping, or painting. After the article is completely dry, simply heat set in a dryer for 20 minutes or iron with a hot iron. Tumble-Dye is a non-toxic and enviromentallly safe. Mix colors or dilute with water for even more color options.