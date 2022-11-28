Jasart

Tie Dye Tote Bag Set

Create your own, uniquely patterned tote bag with the Jasart Tie Dye Tote Bag Set 53 Pack. This DIY kit contains everything needed to create 1 large tie dye tote bag, including coloured dye bottles, rubber bands, gloves and instructions. This is a fun, home craft activity to do with friends and a beginner-friendly introduction to the nostalgic and magical art of tie dyeing. Country Of Origin Made In China. Contents 6 x Dye bottles 40 x Rubber bands 1 x Large tote bag 1 x Instructions 4 Pairs of gloves EAN 9311960094734