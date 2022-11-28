United States
Jasart
Tie Dye Tote Bag Set
$40.00$32.00
At Spotlight
Create your own, uniquely patterned tote bag with the Jasart Tie Dye Tote Bag Set 53 Pack. This DIY kit contains everything needed to create 1 large tie dye tote bag, including coloured dye bottles, rubber bands, gloves and instructions. This is a fun, home craft activity to do with friends and a beginner-friendly introduction to the nostalgic and magical art of tie dyeing. Country Of Origin Made In China. Contents 6 x Dye bottles 40 x Rubber bands 1 x Large tote bag 1 x Instructions 4 Pairs of gloves EAN 9311960094734