Whistles

Tie Dye Sweatshirt

£79.00 £59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Whistles

This modern sweatshirt is cut from cotton and has been tie-dyed in tonal blue shades. It's effortless and easy to wear, thanks to its loose fit and boxy shape. Style yours with jeans and sandals on weekends or dress it up for work with midi skirts and sandals.