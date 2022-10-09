Mango

Tie-dye Straight Jeans

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Denim style cotton fabric. Tie-dye print. Straight design. Cropped design. High waist. Five pockets. Loops. Concealed button fastening. Plus Size Available. Committed Collection. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Jeans Straight Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% cotton