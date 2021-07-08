Romwe

Tie Dye Scoop Neck 2 Piece Set

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

82% Polyester, 18% Spandex Pull On closure High waisted bottom: classic coverage, tummy control high waisted bottom to cover the belly, flattering tie dye printed The smooth fabric material is stretchy, comfortable, and soft, ensuring you will thoroughly enjoy wearing it. Suit for vacation, honeymoon, beach trip, pool party and various water activities Washing Suggestion: Wash in Cold Water, Mild Soap Lay and Hang Small:Bust:27.6", Waist Size:24.4", Top Length:11.4", Bottoms Length:11", Underbust:26"/Medium:Bust:29.1", Waist Size:26", Top Length:11.8", Bottoms Length:11.4", Underbust:27.6"/Large:Bust:30.7", Waist Size:27.6", Top Length:12.2", Bottoms Length:11.8", Underbust:29.1"