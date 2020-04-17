Asvivid

Tie-dye Printed Short/top Set

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

Jersey Pull On closure Fabric: Lightweight,soft jersey fabric,this tie dye printed shorts pajamas set give you cool and breathable feelings, ruffle hem is chic,you won't feel hot in summer;exquisite workmanship, standard process, do not fade, not wrinkle button down henley neck long sleeve tee match well with ruffle shorts ,this pj set nightwear sleepwear is perfect for women;Drawstring elastic waist band, so you can adjustable waistline depend your need The nightwear shorts pj set with pockets is perfect choice for Wedding Night, Honeymoon, Valentine's Day, Anniversary, Bedroom, Bathroom or every hot night,loungewear,sleepwear ,boudoir,holiday and loungewear set, spa, vacation, pool,everyday wear.or as a gift for your wife, girlfriend, mom, daughter or friend Garament carre: Machine washed/Hand-wash, with cold water, not ironed or bleached at high temperature Asvivid aim:your satisfaction is our success,you will feel good for our perfect after-sales service!Give us a chance,give you more probability!