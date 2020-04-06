Motique Accessories

Tie Dye Paisley Bandana

$4.99

100% Cotton 100% COTTON. This bandana is 100% Cotton UNIQUE DESIGNS. Bandana comes with a softly colored tie-dye paisley print PERFECT SIZE. These bandanas measure approximately 22 x 22 inches. They can be used as neck ties, bandanas, hair covers and more. Comfortable, soft, and lightweight fabric Motique Accessories This is a softly colored tie-dye print bandana from Motique Accessories. These Bandanas can be used as hair covering, headband and necktie. They each measure approximately 22 inches by 22 inches.