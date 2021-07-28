Riverside Tool & Dye

So cozy in a fun tie-dye, these classic sweat shorts are featured in a pull-on style with back pouch pocket and smocked waistband for effortless ease. Hand dyed Each piece is unique and may vary slightly in color or pattern What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was Made By Hand by one of our artisan partners, including 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and small businesses creating special, one-of-a-kind pieces in small batches under ethical conditions. Riverside Tool & Dye Based in Philadelphia, Riverside Tool & Dye is a textile design studio that creates hand-dyed and hand-painted clothing using natural fibers and small batch processes—each piece is repurposed and completely unique.