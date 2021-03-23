Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Topshop
Tie Dye Lettuce Hem Flare Trousers
$50.00
$33.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
An eye-catching tie-dye print enlivens these flowy pull-on trousers finished with a flared lettuce-edge hem.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Knit Pants
BUY
C$49.90
Zara
I Am Gia
Halo Pant
BUY
C$89.00
I Am Gia
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye High Waisted Practice Pant
BUY
C$128.00
Beyond Yoga
Splits59
Raquel High-waisted Flare Pant
BUY
$98.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Topshop
Topshop
Woven Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
$49.99
$75.00
Nordstrom
Topshop
Tie Dye Lettuce Hem Flare Trousers
BUY
$33.50
$50.00
Nordstrom
Topshop
Jamie Skinny High-rise Stretch-denim Jeans
BUY
£40.00
Selfridges
Topshop
Long Sleeve Funnel Neck Top In Olive
BUY
£9.99
ASOS
More from Pants
Zara
Printed Pants
BUY
C$59.90
Zara
Zara
Flowy Pants With Side Bands
BUY
C$79.90
Zara
Zara
Knit Pants
BUY
C$49.90
Zara
Zara
Straight Leg Pants
BUY
C$139.00
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted