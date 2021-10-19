Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Pants
1 STATE
Tie Dye Joggers
$79.00
$34.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Soft tie-dye patterns undeniably comfy joggers stylish enough for coffee runs or grabbing lunch with friends and cozy enough for movie nights at home.
Need a few alternatives?
1 STATE
Tie Dye Joggers
BUY
$34.97
$79.00
Nordstrom Rack
Diarrablu
Leer High Waisted Palazzo Pant
BUY
$145.00
Stitch Fix
Forever21 Plus
Plus Size Ribbed Knit Crop Top & Pants Set
BUY
$29.99
Forever21
Mango
Faux-leather Pants
BUY
$79.99
Mango
More from 1 STATE
promoted
1 STATE
Smocked Square-neck Blouse
BUY
$89.00
Macy's
1 STATE
Wide Leg Crepe Trousers
BUY
$39.98
$99.00
Nordstrom
1 STATE
Leopard Jacquard Eyelash Cardigan
BUY
$85.90
$129.00
Nordstrom
1 STATE
Colorblock Crepe Tee
BUY
$88.00
Nordstrom
More from Pants
1 STATE
Tie Dye Joggers
BUY
$34.97
$79.00
Nordstrom Rack
Diarrablu
Leer High Waisted Palazzo Pant
BUY
$145.00
Stitch Fix
Forever21 Plus
Plus Size Ribbed Knit Crop Top & Pants Set
BUY
$29.99
Forever21
Mango
Faux-leather Pants
BUY
$79.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted