United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
AllSaints
Tie Dye Imogen Boy T-shirt
$70.00$39.20
At AllSaints
Off-duty? The Imogen Boy T-Shirt is here for you. Made from lightweight cotton and shaped to a relaxed boyfriend fit. It's finished in tie dye - a seasonal necessity. Pullover Round neck Short sleeve Below hip length ALLSAINTS cotton products support more sustainable cotton farming. Better Cotton is sourced via a system of Mass Balance - find out more Model is 5'9.5" / 177cm wearing size M/L