The Tie-Dye Shop

Tie Dye Heart Shirt S – 5x

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

100% heavy weight cotton (6.1 oz) and pre-shrunk. Men should normally order 1 size larger. Will last a long time with cold water washings. We use cotton stitching which absorbs the dye also (not nylon stitching). Adult regular sizes and plus sizes small to 5XL are normally in stock. A high quality tie dye heart t shirt tied on heavy weight cotton and dyed in prairie wine colors. A beautiful and popular shirt ideal for any day but an especially perfect gift for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, birthday, anniversary, and Christmas. This unisex item is available in long and short sleeves, fits men and women and is available in adult regular and plus sizes. A perfect gift item for girlfriend, boyfriend, girls, boys, daughter, or just about anyone on your list.