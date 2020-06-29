Vanstek

Tie-dye Diy Kit, 20 Colors

163 Pack Tie Dye DIY Kit: Comes with everything you need: 20 vibrant colors tie dye in the squeeze bottles(60ml/each). Also,10 pairs of plastic gloves,120 rubber bands,10(2 big,8 small) plastic film, 2 plastic table covers,1 step by step technique guide. 20 Colors Tie Dye for You: Easy DIY tie dye to create vibrant design for shirts and fabrics.We highly recommend using natural fabrics, like cotton, wool, and rayon since they display our colors the best.No need to soak in the soda ash, just add water, shake and squeeze bottles. With the colorful labels and colors’ name,it is easy to find the color you want. Absolutely beginner-friendly. 10 kinds of Tie Dye guides to Follow: The step-by-step technique guide featuring 10 kinds of DIY tie dye looks.Great for friends parties, family fun or other group activities. 100% Kid-friendly: Vanstek Tie Dyes are non-toxic and acid free.They are perfect for all ages,especially with the protection of the gloves and table covers. Totally kid-friendly. 100% Satisfaction&Warm tips: 1.Please do not sink the tie dye projects in water for a long time. That will cause color mixing or fading. 2. Please do not use too much of each color. In the process of squeezing tie dye, please to see the state of the clothes or fabrics without dripping. If there is any problem, please contact us and we will offer you a satisfied solution like a new set as soon as possible. Vanstek Tie Dye DIY Kit is so easy to use it. Just add water to the non-toxic dye powders and begin your creation.We also provide the easy-to-follow technique guide to help you get started. Moreover,they are kid-friendly:Please conform to ASTM D-4236 & EN71. 163 PACK: 20 vibrant colors tie dye in the squeeze bottles(60ml/each). 10 pairs of plastic gloves 120 rubber bands 10(2 big,8 small) plastic film 2 plastic table covers 1 step by step technique guide. Note: 1.We highly recommend using natural fabrics, like cotton, wool, and rayon since they display our colors the best. 2.At the first time,to avoid the different col