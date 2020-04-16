Colsie

Tie-dye Cropped Lounge Sweatshirt

$20.00

Outfit your cozy days in cool-girl style with the Tie-Dye Cropped Lounge Sweatshirt from Colsie™. Made with a soft and breathable fabric blend, you can reap the feel-good benefits of your standard sweatshirt — but revel in the cool style of a subtle tie-dye print. A cropped fit hits just above the hips for a playful silhouette, made a bit edgier with a raw hem. You can always rock a coordinated look with the matching joggers, or simply pair it with your favorite skinny jeans or leggings or a sleek yet relaxed ensemble.