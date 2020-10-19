Caroline McKendrick

Tie Dye Comforter

$119.99 $95.99

Buy Now Review It

At Society6

Our lightweight, warm Comforters induce sweet, sweet sleep - and take your bedding to the next level. Designs are printed onto the super-soft material for brilliant images and a dreamy, premium feel. Available in King, Queen, Full, Twin and Twin XL sizes Crafted with 100% premium microfiber polyester Lined with fluffy, lightweight polyfill Machine washable with cold water on gentle