Abound

Tie Dye Colorblock Lettuce Edge Shirt

$16.97 $5.09

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care A colorblock detail and lettuce edge trim completes a short sleeve shirt for trendy styling. - Crew neck - Short sleeves - Tie dye print - Colorblock - Lettuce edge trim - Rib knit construction - Approx. 16" length - Imported This item cannot ship to Canada. Machine wash cold 96% polyester, 4% spandex Item #6520366