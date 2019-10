& Other Stories

Tie Dye Button Caftan

$129.00 $70.50

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

With design ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles, & Other Stories' collections are as varied and creative as the locations it takes inspiration from. Keeping things in the same spirit, our edit features staple jumpsuits, tops and pants as well as plenty of swimwear, sandals and bags. Looking for some wonderfully scented skincare? Hand creams, body scrubs and lotions make an appearance, too.