MommaOsaShop

Tie Dye Activity Kit

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Momma Osa Tie Dye Activity Kit! All you need to make a Tie Dye tee and pair of socks at home. -includes the following - -3 of your favorite color dyes -1 Tee in your size -1 pair of socks in your size -2 pairs of medium gloves -15 rubber bands -1 Gift w Purchase - Mini Momma Osa Tie Dye Bag -2