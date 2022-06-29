Eloquii

Tie Bodice Romper With Flutter Sleeves

$109.95

Tie bodice romper with flutter sleeves close fit bodice waist band with back elastic easy from hip to thigh full leg opening slant onseam pockets short inseam Non stretch woven texture rayon Model is 5'10" size 14 Inseam on model is 4". 55% Rayon / 30% Polyester / 15% Nylon Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1328316