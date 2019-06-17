Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
H&M x Love Stories
Tie Bikini Bottoms
£12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Fully lined bikini bottoms with a low waist, frill trim, ties at the sides and cutaway coverage at the back.
Need a few alternatives?
Lisa Maree
Lisa Maree X Uo Crochet Bikini Top
$19.98
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
River Island
Pink Lips Bustier Bikini Top
$32.00
from
River Island
BUY
Salinas
Bruna Printed And Embellished Bikini
$219.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
J.Crew
Printed Monterey Strappy Bikini Top
$26.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from H&M x Love Stories
H&M x Love Stories
14 Pairs Earrings
£8.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M x Love Stories
Tiered Beach Tunic
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M x Love Stories
Off-the-shoulder Swimsuit
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M x Love Stories
3-pack Anklets
£5.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Swimwear
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted