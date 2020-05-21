Whistles

Tie Back Maxi Dress

$149.25

Buy Now Review It

At Whistles

Modern and minimal, this maxi dress makes for an effortless statement. Featuring feminine details, including a tie back and fitted full-length silhouette, it is flattering and easy to style. The yellow shade is perfect for special spring-summer occasions - just keep accessories pared back to let the dress do the talking. Discover Whistles Wedding ·High neck ·Tie fastening at back · Length (from shoulder to hem): 156cm/61.4" Rosie is 5'9"/176cm and wears a UK size 8