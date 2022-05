Madewell

Tie-back Button-front Midi Dress In Archival Floral

$138.00 $110.40

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide In a sweet floral print, this midi dress is an instant fun and flirty mood. The ruched bodice and tie back add to the going-out vibe. Fitted at waist. Falls 48" from high point of shoulder (based on size 6). Viscose/linen. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. NE783