Lulus
Tie And Low Turquoise One-shoulder Knotted Skort Romper
$64.00
At Lulus
We've been searching everywhere for a look as cute as the Lulus Tie and Low Turquoise One-Shoulder Knotted Skort Romper! Lightweight linen-blend woven fabric shapes a one-shoulder neckline with a knotted detail at the shoulder, atop a darted bodice. Fitted waist tops a wrap-style skirt with an overlay panel that ties at the side, all above a pair of cute shorts. Hidden zipper/clasp at back.