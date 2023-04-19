Lulus

Tie And Low Turquoise One-shoulder Knotted Skort Romper

$64.00

We've been searching everywhere for a look as cute as the Lulus Tie and Low Turquoise One-Shoulder Knotted Skort Romper! Lightweight linen-blend woven fabric shapes a one-shoulder neckline with a knotted detail at the shoulder, atop a darted bodice. Fitted waist tops a wrap-style skirt with an overlay panel that ties at the side, all above a pair of cute shorts. Hidden zipper/clasp at back.