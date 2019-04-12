Sunday Riley

Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

An advanced brightening, refining treatment, Sunday Riley’s Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream is brimming with hyaluronic acid, which attracts and retains up to 1000x its own weight in water, to optimise hydration and in turn, exhibit a skin-smoothing, firming and ‘plumping’ effect. Papaya enzymes gently resurface – eliminating dulling dead cells to reveal the more luminous skin cells beneath – while alpha-arbutin and giant white bird of paradise extract combine to brighten hyperpigmentation spots and restore uniformity of tone. Perfect for dry or dehydrated skin types, the featherweight formula is instantly absorbed – maintaining moisture levels without exacerbating congestion – keeping skin comfortably supple and dewy from morning ‘til night.