Sunday Riley

Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream

Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream is a lightweight, oil-free, gel-cream moisturizer for glowing, dewy skin. Immediately skin looks and feels smoother and more hydrated. Over time the appearance of dark spots, age spots, and uneven skin tone are visibly diminished. Product Benefits: A lightweight, oil-free moisturizer, suitable for all skin types Contains two forms of advanced hyaluronic acid to infuse hydration into the skin Smoothes the look of textured or dehydrated skin, for a baby-soft complexion Brightens the appearance of discolorations for clear radiance Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid is a powerful humectant, pulling water into the skin for increased hydration Alpha Arbutin is a relative of hydroquinone, which brightens the appearance of dark spots and discolorations Tamarind Seed Extract promotes hydration by holding onto water molecules Papaya enzymes exfoliate the top layers of the skin for increased softness and a refined, smoother texture Horse Chestnut Seed Extract helps tone the skin Sunday Riley products are: Cruelty-free Cleanly formulated Sulfate-free Paraben-free Gluten-free Soy-free Phthalate-free Fragrance-free Vegetarian