Ticking Stripe Linen Napkins, Set Of 4

100% Pure Linen Stripe Dinner Napkins Size - 20 x 20 Inch. Hand-crafted with the finest details and delivered as a set of four. Like all fine linens and textiles, each batch of our linen is different and unique. The slight color and texture variations are an inherent quality of handcrafted pieces, adding to their beauty and bringing a wonderful heirloom feel to each piece. Easy Care - Machine Washable, Low Iron as Needed, Steam Iron for a crisp look. The beauty of each pure linen piece is the natural fibers and classic aesthetic that mellows with each washing, betters with age and requires minimal care. With 100% pure linen, wrinkles are unavoidable given the low elasticity of flax plant fibers, one of the best and oldest fibers used in weaving linen. As linen experts, we love the charm of those natural wrinkles, but in case you prefer a crisper look, we suggest to air-dry our linen products, use a steam iron on low heat and enjoy the relaxed, casual beauty of linen. Create a monochromatic or mix n’match look to fit your style with our coordinating products from this collection. Available in colors , sizes and styles for celebrating weddings, bridal showers, baby showers and special occasions, entertaining for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Passover, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and or any holiday celebrations.