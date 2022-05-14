BARNETT HOME DECOR

Ticking Stripe 100% Cotton Chair Cushion, Made In Usa

MADE IN USA - Made in USA with American-made fabric and materials; 100% Cotton fabric MACHINE WASHABLE & REVERSIBLE - Navy Ticking Stripe Dining chair cushions reverse to same fabric on both sides. LATEX FOAM FILL - Dining chair pads feature latex foam fill for premium comfort, lasts longer than other foams and won't go flat (unlike polyester fiber fill) SUPERIOR DURABILITY - Lock-stitch seams that wear better than chain-stitched seams; Triple-stitched ties that won't easily pop off; Tufted cushions to keep fill in place SIZE STANDARD - 15"D x 17"W x 2.5" (Item is hand-crafted from pliable materials, all dimensions are approximate +/- 1")