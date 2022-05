Lulus

Tickets To Paradise White Embroidered Maxi Dress

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

The Lulus Tickets To Paradise White Embroidered Maxi Dress will have you packing your bags and leaving to the resort! Sheer Swiss dot mesh, with an embroidered floral applique in shades of red, pink, blue and green, shapes a sleeveless bodice and plunging V-neckline with modesty clasps.