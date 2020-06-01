Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Weekday
Tica Shorts
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Weekday
The Tica Shorts are a pair of flowy and light summer shorts. Available in plain and print. Can be worn as a co- ord set with a matching item.
More from Weekday
Weekday
Away Squared Sunglasses
£20.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Ace High Wide Jeans
$60.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Sun Swimsuit
£25.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Elda Poplin Dress
£45.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted