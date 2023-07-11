LELO

Tiani 3 Couples Vibrator Remote Controlled Sex Toy

MORE FULFILLING AND INTENSE - this award-winning remote control vibrator is inserted and worn during sex for a more fulfilling experience for both partners WIRELESS CONTROL - 8 vibration settings to explore ranging from a teasing to intensely powerful sensation, controlled either from sex toys body or remotely WATERPROOF - made of soft and body-safe silicone, and waterproof, TIANI 3 is sex toy ideal to for couples to use in the bath or shower or anywhere they wish FIRM YET FLEXIBLE - LELO couple vibrators are perfectly shaped to sit and vibrate comfortably within you, and firm but flexible build bends to keep it firmly in place while you make love SENSEMOTION TECHNOLOGY - vibrators with SenseMotion technology allow you to control the feel of the vibrations by tilting the controller with just a flick of the wrist For couples who are never shy TIANI 3 offers powerful intimate pleasure and guaranteed satisfaction. If you’re feeling daring and eager to discover an entirely new way to enjoy sex this massager is a must try—one arm vibrates powerfully inside you and the other massages your clitoris all while transmitting the pleasure the whole way along his length while you make love. This means it’s teasing and pleasuring you both during lovemaking for new heights of intimate intensity. It’s a powerful gateway to the kind of intensity you crave from sex! Specifications: Materials: FDA-approved body-safe silicone/ABS Size: 78 x 44.5 x 32 mm / 3.1 x 1.8 x 1.3 in. Insertable Length: 78.2 mm / 3.1 in. Weight: 42 g / 1.5 oz. Battery: Li-Ion 3.7 v 200 mAh Charging: 2 hours at 5.0 V 70 mA User Time: 2 hours Standby: 90 days Max. Noise Level: 50 dB Frequency: 125 Hz Wireless Range: Up to 12m / 39 ft Interface: 1-Button + remote Box Contains: TIANI 3 Wireless Remote Controller USB Charging Cord Satin Storage Pouch Warranty Registration Card Detailed Instruction Manual 2 x AAA batteries for Remote