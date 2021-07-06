Frankies Bikinis

Tia Satin String Bikini Bottom

$80.00

Description New Arrival Sexy and slimming with a flirty ruched detail and dainty side ties, the Tia bikini bottom takes the ultimate string bikini to a new level. We can't get enough of this cutie satin bikini, a new staple for all our bikini lovers' closets. Pair this bikini bottom with the Tatum top for an adorable matching set. Exclusively from the Frankies Bikinis x Alo Yoga collaboration. Details 81% Nylon + 19% Spandex Satin Fabric Skimpy Coverage This style runs true to size Alo x Frankies Bikinis