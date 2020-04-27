Araks

Tia Piped Silk Pajama Shorts

$136.00

Araks’s dusty-blue Tia shorts are fastened with smoky-grey mother of pearl buttons lending them an inherently elegant feel. They’re crafted from lustrous silk charmeuse to a relaxed silhouette framed with teal-blue silk-chiffon piping and secured with a comfortable elasticated waistband. Pair them with the coordinating shirt for lounging at home in the evening. Shown here with Araks Shelby piped silk pyjama shirt.